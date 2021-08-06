Deadmon, Lendore help their country's 4x400 relays make finals

The U.S. will have four shots at track and field gold on Saturday. It's set to compete in the following final events:. In the first of those f those events, the U.S. is most likely to medal in the inaugural mixed 4x400 relay. In the mixed 4x400 preliminary, the U.S. claimed a victory along with something less desirable: a disqualification. Elija Godwin and Lynna Irby were caught passing the baton outside the designated zone during an exchange, causing the officials to disqualify the U.S. despite its win. USA Track & Field appealed the ruling and won, giving its mixed 4x400 team another shot at gold.