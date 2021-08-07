Growlers Take Second Straight 5-0 As Kingfish Struggle with Downpour

KALAMAZOO, MI — The Growlers haven’t had the most successful of seasons, but are relishing their role of spoiler. Kalamazoo has taken the first two games against the Kenosha Kingfish, who are still vying for the Northwoods League postseason. Friday’s contest wasn’t the most exciting of games, with a consistent sheet of rain forcing one pause in the bottom of the third, a couple of errors and walk after walk, but Cody Piechocki’s team got the job done, pushing the Kingfish four games out of a playoff spot.