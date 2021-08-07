Coronavirus latest news: My prediction of 100,000 cases per day was wrong, admits Professor Neil Ferguson

The revelation that, despite everything, David Cameron managed to make £7m out of Greensill Capital during his time with the controversial finance group before it went bust has, as they say, raised eyebrows. Most eyebrows were elevated because of the nature of Cameron’s duties, as a sort of glorified telesales rep, because of the way he was cashing in on his time in “public service”, because of the way the company was run, and because, by most people’s standards, such income is beyond their dreams. Boris Johnson’s eyebrows were likely not raised at all, or if they were raised it was because the sums reported are so paltry. Johnson, reportedly, “needs a million quid a year just to get by”, and famously finds living on his prime ministerial and MP’s total salary of £157,352 a year very tough indeed. Again, that puts him in the very top 1 per cent of income taxpayers in the UK and, with some additional income he may receive from book royalties and interests in family properties or savings, he might even cross the £236,000 or so required to put him in the top 0.5 per cent of UK taxpayers.