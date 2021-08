Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Siemens AG

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SZG. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.65 ($36.06).