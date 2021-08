The migration crisis on the eastern border of the EU is increasingly becoming a burden for the Lithuanian government. Border guards on Wednesday reported that 171 more migrants had reached Lithuania via Belarus and the green border – a new daily record. This means that around 3,000 illegal cross-border workers arrived in the EU country in just a few weeks. Their housing poses increasing difficulties. For the first time, there was also a fight between security forces and demonstrators who protested against the establishment of a new tent camp for migrants; there were injuries. According to the Defense Ministry, the military will also be involved in securing housing in the future.