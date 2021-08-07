Kevin Durant sparks USA to gold medal win against France
Kevin Durant is a hooper. He just wanted to play. Nobody would have said a word if he chose to sit out the Tokyo Olympics. The man had just battled through an injury-filled, grueling, condensed season, his first back after a ruptured Achilles. He already had two Olympic and one World Championship gold. Going to these COVID-scarred Olympics also meant no family could come with him, it was basically three weeks in a bubble again.nba.nbcsports.com
Comments / 4