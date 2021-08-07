Arizona-San Diego Runs

I think Eloy Jiménez is doing just fine. A groin injury just several days into his triumphant return delayed the inevitable, but after starting seven games in a row it looks like he’s finally getting back into his groove. Sunday, Jiménez humiliated his former team on primetime television, piling on 10 total bases in the form of two long balls and a double to finish with five RBI against the hapless Cubs. Yesterday, he belted home runs in each of the first two innings off Beau Burrows as the Sox routed the Twins to kick off the series in Minnesota, finishing the day 2-4 with two home runs, 5 RBI, and a walk for good measure.