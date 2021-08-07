Cancel
MLB

Arizona-San Diego Runs

 6 days ago

Padres second. Austin Nola walks. Trent Grisham homers to right field. Austin Nola scores. Ryan Weathers walks. Tommy Pham walks. Ryan Weathers to second. Adam Frazier walks. Tommy Pham to second. Ryan Weathers to third. Manny Machado pops out to shortstop to Nick Ahmed. Jake Cronenworth doubles to deep left center field. Adam Frazier to third. Tommy Pham scores. Ryan Weathers scores. Wil Myers grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Jake Cronenworth to third. Adam Frazier scores. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shortstop, Asdrubal Cabrera to Christian Walker.

#San Diego#Padres 5#Diamondbacks 0#Diamondbacks 2#Diamondbacks 8
Community Policy