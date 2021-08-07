Foo Fighters troll Westboro Baptist Church with Bee Gees cover

We’ll get this out of the way first: Yes, the Westboro Baptist Church apparently still exists and, also yes, they’re still required to include the word “God” in all of their Microsoft Paint–inspired picket signs. But none of this really matters to Dave Grohl, who rolled up to their August 5 protest outside of the Foo Fighters’ concert in Bonner Springs, Kansas, to tell them … they’re juicy and they’re trouble? No. That can’t be right. Maybe something else a little more … falsetto-y? “Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve got something to say. Because you know what, I love you. I do. The way I look at it is I love everybody,” Grohl, standing on a truck with a full band, explained. “Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? Because I think it’s about love, that’s what I think. I think we’re all about love and you shouldn’t be hating. You know what you all should be doing? You should be dancing.” Grohl, as always, is captivating as hell and proceeded to perform the Dee Gees’ Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing” to the crowd of disco stranglers. Do “Night Fever” next time!