Foo Fighters troll Westboro Baptist Church with Bee Gees cover

By Jessica Lynch
thebrag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters have once again trolled members of the Westboro Baptist Church amid a longstanding beef between the rockers and the right-wing bigots that has spanned a decade. Last night, August 5, the Westboro Baptist picketers gathered outside Azura Amphitheatre in Bonner Springs, Kansas to again protest against Foo Fighters, who decided to hit back in an unusual (and hilarious) manner.

We’ll get this out of the way first: Yes, the Westboro Baptist Church apparently still exists and, also yes, they’re still required to include the word “God” in all of their Microsoft Paint–inspired picket signs. But none of this really matters to Dave Grohl, who rolled up to their August 5 protest outside of the Foo Fighters’ concert in Bonner Springs, Kansas, to tell them … they’re juicy and they’re trouble? No. That can’t be right. Maybe something else a little more … falsetto-y? “Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve got something to say. Because you know what, I love you. I do. The way I look at it is I love everybody,” Grohl, standing on a truck with a full band, explained. “Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? Because I think it’s about love, that’s what I think. I think we’re all about love and you shouldn’t be hating. You know what you all should be doing? You should be dancing.” Grohl, as always, is captivating as hell and proceeded to perform the Dee Gees’ Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing” to the crowd of disco stranglers. Do “Night Fever” next time!
The show for a modest crowd of 8,000 had all the trappings of one of the band's raucous arena or stadium shows for 18,000 or 80,000, with Dave Grohl and company playing their hearts out on such beloved ragers as "My Hero," "Breakout" and "Monkey Wrench" as they helped to christen the outdoor portion of the city's brand new riverfront venue, the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center.
The Foo Fighters again took on the Westboro Baptist Church protestors at their concert in Kansas on Friday (August 6th) by heading out to the parking lot in the back of a flatbed truck and speaking to them over a microphone. Dave Grohl told the small sign-toting group, “I love everybody. Isn't that what you're supposed to do? Can't you just love everybody? Cause I think it's about love — that's what I think… and you shouldn't be hating. You know what you all should be doing? You should be dancing.” The band then began singing a cover of Bee Gees' “You Should Be Dancing.”
