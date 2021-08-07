Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Carol Anne Paris Bridge

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. — Carol Anne Paris Bridge, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, after a battle with cancer. Born on May 31, 1955, in Owensboro, she was a graduate of Owensboro High School (1973) and Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee (1977). Carol worked for many years for LCR Corp. before her retirement. She had a love for her family, going to the beach, traveling to the Smoky Mountains and a passion for helping others. In addition, she was an accomplished pianist and played at her church for many years.

