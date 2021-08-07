Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brentwood, TN

Mary Jane Hocker

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Mary Jane Hocker, of Brentwood, Tennessee, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. She was born in Frankfort, the fourth child and only daughter of the late Doty Nunley and Valeria Hughes Nunley, and was the apple of her mother’s eye. A graduate of Frankfort High School, she was a cheerleader, selected as May Queen of Frankfort High School, played in the marching band, and played saxophone with Tony’s Tooters dance band. Following graduation from Frankfort High School, she accepted a piano scholarship at Kentucky Wesleyan College, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. Ms. Hocker was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church and a former member of The Cotillion Club, The Junior League of Owensboro and the Women’s Guild, formerly the Hospital Guild. An accomplished snow skier, she loved the time she spent skiing in Aspen, Colorado.

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Brentwood, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Obituaries
City
Louisville, KY
Owensboro, KY
Obituaries
Brentwood, TN
Obituaries
State
Colorado State
City
Louisville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
David, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Jane#Kentucky Wesleyan College#Frankfort High School#Tooters#Kappa Delta Sorority#The Cotillion Club#The Women S Guild#The Hospital Guild#Church Nunley#D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Skiing
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy