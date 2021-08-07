BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Mary Jane Hocker, of Brentwood, Tennessee, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. She was born in Frankfort, the fourth child and only daughter of the late Doty Nunley and Valeria Hughes Nunley, and was the apple of her mother’s eye. A graduate of Frankfort High School, she was a cheerleader, selected as May Queen of Frankfort High School, played in the marching band, and played saxophone with Tony’s Tooters dance band. Following graduation from Frankfort High School, she accepted a piano scholarship at Kentucky Wesleyan College, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. Ms. Hocker was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church and a former member of The Cotillion Club, The Junior League of Owensboro and the Women’s Guild, formerly the Hospital Guild. An accomplished snow skier, she loved the time she spent skiing in Aspen, Colorado.