Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 1/4 cent, November soybeans are down 4 1/2 cents and Kansas City September wheat is 3/4 cent higher. CME Globex Recap: Early on Thursday, Dow Jones futures are higher, with European markets mostly higher, and Asian markets lower. The bond market is higher. Weather in the Plains and Midwest remains mostly active over the next few days, but with some hot temperatures one more day. Thursday features the August USDA report with possible yield revisions for both corn and soybeans.