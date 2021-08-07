Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tell City, IN

Herman 'David' Rearden

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTELL CITY, Ind. — Herman “David” Rearden, 84, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at his home in Tell City, Indiana. He was born in Fordsville on Aug. 29, 1936, the son of the late Ernest and Clara Huff Rearden. He married Sheila K. Jones on July 26, 1986. Dave helped organize and was the first union president of United Steelworkers Local 7325 in Lewisport. He retired after 23 years at Commonwealth Aluminum. He was a member of the Tell City First United Methodist Church and the Southwest Indiana Walk to Emmaus. He enjoyed spending time at his Kentucky home at Rough River Lake called the Rearden Retreat.

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Kentucky State
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Huff, KY
City
Tell City, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
City
Philpot, KY
City
David, KY
Owensboro, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Aluminum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy