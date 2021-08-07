TELL CITY, Ind. — Herman “David” Rearden, 84, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at his home in Tell City, Indiana. He was born in Fordsville on Aug. 29, 1936, the son of the late Ernest and Clara Huff Rearden. He married Sheila K. Jones on July 26, 1986. Dave helped organize and was the first union president of United Steelworkers Local 7325 in Lewisport. He retired after 23 years at Commonwealth Aluminum. He was a member of the Tell City First United Methodist Church and the Southwest Indiana Walk to Emmaus. He enjoyed spending time at his Kentucky home at Rough River Lake called the Rearden Retreat.