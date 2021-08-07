Cancel
Huntersville, NC

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $520,990

Independent Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe perfect duo! If you are looking for a beautiful home with great curb appeal and an open-concept floor plan! This homesite provides lots of room for backyard activities and space for spending time with your family and friends. Inside, this home boasts a spacious, gourmet kitchen featuring a large island w/quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, tons of upgraded cabinetry, and a great walk-in pantry. An additional room on the main level can be used as a 1st floor guest suite, home office, or living room. The second floor features a beautiful owner’s suite with lots of natural light, two large walk-in closets, double vanities with beautiful countertops, and a large tiled shower. Also on the second floor, you will find 3 additional bedrooms. One of the bedrooms has its own full bath and the other 2 bedrooms share a spacious full bath with double vanity and tiled shower. To Be Built. MLS#3759958 and MLS#3759968 are also listed on lot 96.

independenttribune.com

