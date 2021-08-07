Amy Michelle Wright, 40, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. She was born in Owensboro on Dec. 3, 1980, to Ray and Bonnie Wright. Amy was a 1999 graduate of Daviess County High School. She had earned her master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and was working on her Ph.D. in organizational leadership at WKU. Amy had a compassionate soul and was always putting others ahead of herself. She would help anyone in need, enjoyed the beach, the country and never met a stranger. Amy loved her five children, her family and simply making sure everyone was okay. She was most recently the food service manager at FiveStar and previously worked at the Learning Villa and with the migrant program at Daviess County Public Schools.