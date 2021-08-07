Cancel
First Mining Gold says fire is under control

By Michael McCrae
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Mining Gold (TSX: FF) said yesterday that the forest fire near the company’s Springpole Gold project has now been classified as “Under Control” by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. First Mining Gold describes Springpole, which is located in northwestern Ontario, as one of the largest, undeveloped, open-pit...

