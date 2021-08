Even though they were behind. Now with the expanded proposal if it goes through killing any chance of Notre Dame to the ACC. Now with Texas and Oklahoma not caring about getting beat up in the SEC, it’s very obvious the ACC is not where ESPN is going to pay money or give good coverage to. They want to do the NFL model of two Conferences and two networks covering the overwhelming majority of the games. However it’s all about contraction. They had 10 teams in the B12 to pay, now they have 2. I think they want 4 ACC football first schools and they are okay with 4 basketball first schools going to the B1G.