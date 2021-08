I saw my first pro baseball game there -- some hot-shot rookie named Clemens. I enjoyed it then, because I had nothing to compare it to, and we had box seats, which, if you're going to be in Fenway, are about as comfortable as you can get unless you're in the Monstah Seats. Last time I was there was one of the years they had the Cape Cod League All-Star Game there -- a bad idea for a lot of reasons. We did take a tour once -- it was probably the best stadium tour we've ever been on. But seeing a game there? Meh, I'm over it.