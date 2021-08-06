And would that medal count toward medal totals?

I feel the interest in what medals the US won or not has waned ever since they used to give away Big Macs in 1976 for free at McDonald’s if you had the right scratch off card. Fries were silver, drinks were bronze, and you could combine. Basically, if you had scratch off cards with boxing as the event, you could basically do an all you can eat at McD’s for about a month. I am not sure MCD’s wanted to give away that much free food then….