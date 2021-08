Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. You could tell she had no idea. When Aditi Ashok failed to birdie the final hole of regulation at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in the Women’s Olympic Golf competition, a putt that would have put the 23-year-old from India into a playoff for the Silver and Bronze medal, her shoulders fell and the smile that has captured the hearts of millions vanished. She thought she’d blown it. She even said afterward, “Finishing fourth in an event with three medals kind of sucks.”