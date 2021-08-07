Cancel
Health

Yes, but the studies that came out pre-Delta showed that airflow

By chicken Joined:
 6 days ago

Was easily the more important factor. So, we should have been much more focused on redirecting HVAC registers and such, rather than solely focused on mask usage. Look, this is no surprise. Some of the earliest studies on COVID showed that airflow was the primary factor in spread. Why we lost the bead on that I'll never understand.

