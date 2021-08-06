Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Yeah, I think you got the right vibe.

By chicken Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Academics = solid. But my girlfriend's sister was down there for a while, so I'd go down there and hang out some. We ended up playing a lot of drinking spades in her dorm. Her friends were cool enough, and so that was a-ight, but I sorta concluded that they must not have thought there was much better to do. We did go out a couple of times, anyway, and I basically concluded they were right. That's many years back, but I haven't heard anything to change my mind since.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Drinkssportswar.com

I think...

You are completely missing my point. BTW, Old Style is by far the most ordered drink at Wrigley. Over 50% of the beer sales.
sportswar.com

Hell, I knew that. You’re right.

Buddy of mine flew C130's for the Marines...He's now with FedEx. -- Vtskier1 08/08/2021 6:47PM. Yep, I have a place in Memphis too, actually, rolling into a new (to me) -- B777Fr8Dog 08/09/2021 10:05AM. While we're at it When did the pound sign become known as a hashtag symbol? **...
TV SeriesThe Ringer

The Secret to ‘I Think You Should Leave’? Old Guys.

Soon after the second season of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson premiered in early July, Bob McDuff Wilson got a phone call from his daughter. She’d just heard from her daughter, who’d caught Wilson’s appearance as a burger-snatching dinner guest on the Netflix sketch show. “She said, ‘Dad, your granddaughter called and said, “You know, granddad used the word ‘shit,’”’” Wilson says.
Sportssportswar.com

OK, I think I've got the ticket system figured out.

I will need to log in to my UVa ticket account and download the tickets to my "digital wallet". I can then email my tickets to others, which they then place in their "digital wallet". But it sounds as if they will need to create a UVa account in order to accept or use them. Do I have that right? There are two games that I will miss and I want to give my tickets away to friends. Can they just log into the ticket website and create an account?
Providence, RImotifri.com

I’ll Bet You Think This Song Is About You

For once, Carly Simon, we’re right! And it has nothing to do with our vanity! Though we can’t deny we have a healthy dose of it. How much do you know about these songs that are most definitely about RI?. This iconic performer sings she was “Fully Matured by the...
College Sportssportswar.com

I think you missed what I was saying fam.

Everyone under this thread is discussing the offense due to the statement made by Coach Hagans. That's all I was referring to, Drew. If you are saying fans in general then I haven't been on as much to speak to that.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

I Asked a Little Girl Where She Lives, and When She Pointed, I Couldn’t Help but Cry – Story of the Day

I met a little girl on my way to the restaurant and was devastated to learn where she had been living. I was devastated when my husband Josh left me. We had been together for ten years, and all this while, there was not a single moment when I had suspected that Josh wasn’t happy with me and would leave me. But one day, it happened. Josh packed all his belongings and left.
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Got the end-of-summer blues? These 6 podcasts will pick you right up

As we enter the final month of summer, many are preparing for their last beach trips, pool days, rooftop bar nights, and vacations. While the coronavirus pandemic continues to put a halt in some plans, folks everywhere are working to enjoy the last bits of the warmer months. What better way to enjoy yourself than by kicking back with a few great podcasts?
Behind Viral VideosThe Tab

These ‘what I wanted, what I got’ TikToks will make you want to never buy anything again

How many times have you bought something, only for it to arrive looking completely different to how you expected? Or gone for a haircut, only to emerge from the hairdressers an hour later looking a hot mess and absolutely nothing like the photo you showed them of what you wanted? The TikTok “what I wanted, what I got” sound is here to document all of these unexpected mishaps – and if my FYP is anything to judge by, they happen to all of us literally all the time.
sportswar.com

Yeah, I should have specified for an actual date it starts....

I was told last week that selection probably starts around 9/14. -- GalaxHokie 08/04/2021 5:23PM. Yeah, I should have specified for an actual date it starts.... ** -- UTPr0sim 08/04/2021 5:09PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
MusicComplex

Tyler, the Creator Praises Jadakiss During ‘Verzuz’ Battle: ‘I Think I Gotta Crush’

The latest Verzuz battle brought together two giants of New York, Dipset and The LOX, at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. Among the massive crowd of fans who were tuned in for the highly anticipated showdown was Tyler, the Creator, who famously referenced LOX member Jadakiss years ago during the origins of what would become his 2011 track “Yonkers.”
sportswar.com

Yeah, you need a pro for that, and it's not terribly cheap

To make things worse, they won't even remove the bats except at certain times of year (they have to wait until the point in the lifecycle where the babes can fly on their own). I can't recall exactly what the timing was when we did it a few years ago.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
POPSUGAR

Positive Vibes Coming Your Way — POPSUGAR's New Book You've Got This! Is Out Now

Fall is a season of fresh starts, goal-setting, and No. 2 pencils, so get a head start on your own time of transformation with POPSUGAR's first-ever creative guidebook, You've Got This! ($13) — out today! Written by Jessica MacLeish and beautifully illustrated by Lauren Hom, this interactive page-turner is just what you need to de-stress, realign, and unlock your creative side. Between the writing prompts, coloring-book pages, positive affirmations, and feel-good quotes, You've Got This! is chock-full of inspiring content that is tailored to tweens, teens, and young adults alike (it would also make the perfect back-to-school gift!).
Lifestylesportswar.com

“I know why we have reservations. I don’t think you do.”

Two weeks ago no rental cars at JAX airport. We had to wait about an hour ** -- PK German 08/08/2021 08:47AM. Just got back from two weeks in Colorado. Picked up the rental -- BocaHoo91 08/07/2021 11:36PM. I might check aggregators for pricing but always book direct.... -- Cutter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy