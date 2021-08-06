SCSD COVID-19 Numbers for 2nd Week of School

The ups and downs of the COVID-19 numbers in the State of Arkansas continue to vary greatly, one day the hospitalizations are down a bit the next it's a new record being set. According to the Associated Press, Arkansas has reached another new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations as thousands are students are heading back to school. The state on Monday reported 46 new virus hospitalizations, bringing its total COVID-19 patients to 1,459. That surpasses the record high the state reached last week. The state’s COVID-19 deaths increased by 31. School began Monday across the state, with most of the state's public school students required to wear masks after a judge blocked the state's mask mandate ban. At least 70 public school districts and charter schools have imposed mask requirements since the ruling.