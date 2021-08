The SC State Park Backpacks at Richland Library inspired me to explore the 47 state parks in South Carolina so that I can become an #ultimateoutsider. During 2020, I really wanted to travel around South Carolina but, because of Covid-19, all my plans did not go through. Now in 2021, with the help of the Check Out SC: State Park Backpack Program and Richland Library, it is my quest to become the “Ultimate Outsider.” My name is Keith. Come with me as I explore the 47.