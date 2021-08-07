Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Outstanding summaries in this thread,Toolie.

By Trigon Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Interesting (long) story on droplets vs. aerosol debate on Covid -- Toolie92 08/06/2021 2:45PM. I've been saying since last March that we should be 1) prioritizing.. -- EAPo 08/06/2021 5:07PM. Also, interestingly, the engineers in my family were telling me the exact.. -- EAPo 08/06/2021 5:27PM. Dogmatic thinkings sucks. This...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public Healthsportswar.com

"Fewer vaxxed get infected (with Delta) in the first place"--Toolie. Docu-

.ment that. That's all Im asking. If you can't, just admit you can't. Efficacy can be measured via various metrics, as you should well know. "Infections", "Serious Illness", "Hospitalizations" and "Deaths" are all valid metrics for such measurement. You asserted an "efficacy" against Delta "infection" which can be deadly, asymptomatic, and everything in between. I am challenging you to produce that data because, as I understand it, it does not currently exist.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthVox

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

Michael Miranda had been fully vaccinated for over four months when he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I stared at my phone for a few moments, wondering if this was a death sentence,” said Miranda, who works as a parole officer in Hawaii. After flying home from a trip to the West Coast, Miranda had experienced chills, sneezes, and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “I immediately began blaming all the unmasked people,” he said.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Melioidosis Bacterial Infection Confirmed in the U.S

The CDC has warned doctors that four cases of the rare melioidosis infection have been confirmed in the U.S. The infection is also known as Whitmore’s disease, and the infections were detected in Kansas, Georgia, Minnesota and Texas. These incidents remind us that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not the only one we should be worried about.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Scientist goes viral for effortlessly debunking Covid vaccine misinformation being spread on TikTok

A scientist has gone viral for combatting another virus – misinformation surrounding the coronavirus vaccine. Posting on TikTok, Tracy, who says she is a retired college professor and holds a PhD in microbiology and immunology creates duets with people who are spreading misinformation and addresses their points in turn to show people why they are demonstrably false.
Public Healthcoloradopols.com

Wednesday Open Thread

“The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right.”. Another dumbass commercial promotion. Sigh. The Sentinel's Editorial Board has a wonderful perspective on governments trying to do COVID:. Ours is not a world where the vast majority of people can be counted on...
Family Relationshipshealthywomen.org

Born Too Soon

As if finding out she was expecting in the midst of a global pandemic weren't news enough, Merrick Smith said her surprise turned to shock last year when she later learned that she was carrying twins, due on Christmas Day. Her pregnancy started off pretty normal, and working from home,...
Sciencedeseret.com

More dangerous COVID-19 variants are coming soon, says Wuhab lab scientist

There will be more COVID-19 variants coming soon as the virus continues to mutate, the leader of the Wuhan Institute of Virology warned last week. Virologist Shi Zhengli told the South China Morning Post, which is a part of the Chinese state media, that the world will have to coexist with the novel coronavirus as there continue to be more mutations.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Reading and interpreting summary statistics

A typical data science project starts with data wrangling. It is the process of cleaning messy data and transforming them into appropriate formats for further analysis and modeling. The next step in the process is exploratory data analysis or EDA. This is where you spot hidden issues and anomalies in...
TechnologyNASASpaceFlight.com

Woodward Effect - Thread 2

I guess I am just wondering if I was successful in eliminating all viberations from the mach effect thruster by suggesting to use 4 thrusters in serries and by properly mixing their phases. I'm referring to https://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=48855.msg2234729#msg2234729 and the post just above it. Thanks. A new Video by the Bloomberg...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy