To sweeten the deal before ordering and get some egift cards from Gift Card Wiki sold at a 10% discount. Reload Lands End site and the 50% promotion is gone and they had like 20% off promotion applied. Call Lands End and ask what is the deal. Lady swears up and down they have no 50% off promotions currently going on. I tell her I had seen it with my own eyes and give me the 50% off. No can do Sir. I retrace my steps and sure enough, when you google LL Bean the crafty marketers have placed the 50% off Lands End promotion link right under the LL Bean link. Code Word LIME should be LIMEY as in limey cutthroat bastards.