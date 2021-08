The Winnipeg Blue Bombers christened the 2021 Canadian Football League season with a not-so subtle reminder to all the oddsmakers, the doubters and naysayers out there. Some 620 days since winning the 2019 Grey Cup, the Bombers once again flashed all the characteristics of a championship squad in a dominant 19-6 win over a Hamilton Tiger-Cats in front of 29,376 rabid faithful on an absolutely wonderful night at IG Field. The win was reminiscent of the last meeting between these two clubs, and came with the Ticats again favoured and atop all the power rankings and dominating all the early season Grey Cup predictions.