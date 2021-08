TORONTO — Week 1 of the 2021 CFL season is in the books and it came with its share of surprises. From a shorthanded Bombers team showcasing its depth, to a Toronto squad that’s full of new faces coming together to pull out a tough road win in Calgary, the power rankings have seen some substantial change. Week 2 will be a test for every team, as coaches across the league will be diving in on fresh film for the first time in 20 months on their opponents. Here’s where teams stand after their first games.