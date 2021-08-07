Former worker at school for disabled students admits to sexual assault
A former Lake County special education teacher's aide accused of sexually assaulting and abusing a disabled student has pleaded guilty to two of 17 charges he faced. Israel Suaste-Gonzalez, 50, of the 19000 block of Cambridge Road near Mundelein, faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal sexual assault. A Lake County judge will decide Suaste-Gonzalez's punishment at a sentencing hearing set for Sept. 14.www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0