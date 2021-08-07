Cancel
Lake County, IL

Former worker at school for disabled students admits to sexual assault

By Doug T. Graham
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Lake County special education teacher's aide accused of sexually assaulting and abusing a disabled student has pleaded guilty to two of 17 charges he faced. Israel Suaste-Gonzalez, 50, of the 19000 block of Cambridge Road near Mundelein, faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal sexual assault. A Lake County judge will decide Suaste-Gonzalez's punishment at a sentencing hearing set for Sept. 14.

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

