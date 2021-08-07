Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LIVESTREAM GERMANY: Marburg Mercenaries @ Munich Cowboys, August 7, 16:00 CET (4 pm, 10 am ET)

By Alex Malchow
americanfootballinternational.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marburg Mercenaries (2-4) will travel to Dante Stadium in Munich to take on the Munich Cowboys (3-3) in this GFL South matchup. The Mercenaries are looking to bounce back from a disappointing performance last week, while Munich needs to win this game if they are to stay on track for the postseason.

www.americanfootballinternational.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Munich Cowboys#Marburg Mercenaries#Oklahoma University#Gfl#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Announce MRI Results For Dak Prescott Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have announced an injury update for star quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott left practice on Wednesday with an apparent injury. The Cowboys later announced that Prescott was dealing with a shoulder injury. Dallas has since revealed that Prescott underwent an MRI. The results of the MRI showed that...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLFanSided

Will these 6 Dallas Cowboys players survive final cuts?

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their first preseason games last Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the annual Hall of Fame game. Afterward, the Cowboys hosted the Los Angeles Rams for a joint practice at their training camp in Oxnard, California over the weekend. After receiving some well-deserved rest,...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Concern? Dak Getting Another MRI

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said on Wednesday he will undergo an additional MRI for a right shoulder strain he sustained during a July 28 training camp practice. The Cowboys continue to insist their concerns are “precautionary.” That was Prescott’s reiterated message Wednesday, as he made it clear he’s glad he pulled himself out of practice July 28 due to discomfort in his throwing arm.
NFLFanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Will Dalton Schultz force more 12 (2TE) personnel?

When TE1 Blake Jarwin was lost for the season in Week 1 last year, the Dallas Cowboys were left scrambling. Considered to be one of their weakest and shallowest positions BEFORE said injury, the Cowboys were hoping for a miracle. Low and behold, they got their miracle when Dalton Schultz,...
NFLallfans.co

Cowboys Podcast: Reactions to ‘Hard Knocks’ Premiere

The premiere of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ is a good indicator that the football season is just around the corner. It brings a lot of excitement and optimism regardless of which team is being featured, but when it’s your team under the spotlight, it really adds to the hype of the season.
NFLchatsports.com

What the Dallas Cowboys learned in their loss to Pittsburgh

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Finally, the time is here. The 2021 preseason started with the Dallas Cowboys losing the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While many are quick to dismiss the preseason, especially the earlier games, the Cowboys could already learn a...
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

LIVESTREAM Germany: Frankfurt Universe @ Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns, July 31, 17:00 CET (5 pm, 11 am ET)

The Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns (4-0) roll out their talented squad once again today as they host a winless Frankfurt Universe team (0-4) in this GFL South matchup. The Unicorns hope to make a statement after last week’s performance against Munich. In what many expected to be a blowout Munich was able to hang with the powerhouse Unicorns before eventually losing 20-7. After the hard-fought match Schwäbisch Hall is ready to show the league, they are still Germany’s number one team. Across the field, the Frankfurt Universe had their game canceled last week for Covid-19 related health and safety reasons and are eager to hit the field again.
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

LIVESTREAM Finland: Kuopio Steelers @ Helsinki Roosters, July 30th 17:30 CET (5:30 pm, 11:30 am ET)

In a highly anticipated battle of undefeated teams the Helsinki Roosters (4-0) will host the defending Finnish champion Kuopio Steelers (5-0). These two talented squads seem to be on a collision course for the title and today’s game could serve as a thrilling Maple Bowl matchup preview. Expect the Steelers to play well on the road, while the Roosters are eager to reclaim the league’s top spot.
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

LIVESTREAM Germany: Berlin Rebels @ Kiel Baltic Hurricanes, July 31, 15:00 CET (3:00 pm, 9:00 am ET)

The Kiel Baltic Hurricanes (1-4) will host the Berlin Rebels (1-4) as the GFL North returns to play. These teams are eager to hit the field as they’ve been waiting to get back to the season after three weeks off. The Hurricanes visited Berlin back in week three as the Rebels were able to squeeze out the close win 28-14. Expect today to be another exciting and competitive game between two similar teams.
Worldamericanfootballinternational.com

LIVESTREAM Finland: United Newland Crusaders @ Seinäjoki Crocodiles, July 31, 15:30 CET (3:30 pm, 9:30 am ET)

The United Newland Crusaders (0-4) will travel to western Finland to take on the Seinäjoki Crocodiles (2-3) in this Maple League matchup. Both teams are coming off of losses and eager to bounce back. The Crusaders have shown a commitment to winning by making some intriguing roster moves that should help them down the stretch. It will be interesting to see how their new talent meshes with the rest of the team today against a veteran Seinäjoki squad today.
Socceramericanfootballinternational.com

LIVESTREAM Flag Football: Sportmonda Bowl VII – August 7,10:00 CET (10 am, 04:00 am ET), August 8 09:00 CET (9 am, 03:00 am ET)

The Sportmonda International Flag Tournament, Sportmonda Bowl VII, which takes place this weekend in Denmark and will be shown in its entirety on AFI.tv, is billed as one of the largest flag tournaments in northern Europe and possibly the biggest in the world prior to the IFAF World Flag Football Championships set for December in Israel.
Socceramericanfootballinternational.com

AFI.tv features a pair of IFAF European Championship games plus Sportmonda Bowl and German Football League action

It’s a weekend of football again on AFI.tv highlighted by two International Federation of American Football European Championship games and a major flag football tournament. Team Sweden heads to Helsinki, Finland to face Team Finland in an IFAF European Championship semifinal while the Serbian national team visits Austria to play Team Austria in an IFAF European Championship placement game. One of the largest flag football tournaments in Europe takes place in Copenhagen, Denmark with 30 teams participating in four different divisions. Meanwhile, the German Football League heads into the second half of the season with five games on tap.
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

LIVESTREAM: Team Sweden @ Team Finland, August 7, 12:30 CET (12:30pm, 6:30am ET)

Sweden and Finland will square off in this IFAF European Championship semifinal matchup. The neighboring rivals will play for the right to face either France or Italy in the October title game. Finland won the last matchup between the two rivals in 2018 as they were able to win the IFAF European bronze medal by defeating Sweden 35-14. Finland will once again have home-field advantage hosting the game in Myyrmäki Stadium in the city of Vantaa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy