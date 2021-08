The Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns (4-0) roll out their talented squad once again today as they host a winless Frankfurt Universe team (0-4) in this GFL South matchup. The Unicorns hope to make a statement after last week’s performance against Munich. In what many expected to be a blowout Munich was able to hang with the powerhouse Unicorns before eventually losing 20-7. After the hard-fought match Schwäbisch Hall is ready to show the league, they are still Germany’s number one team. Across the field, the Frankfurt Universe had their game canceled last week for Covid-19 related health and safety reasons and are eager to hit the field again.