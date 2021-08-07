Anatomy of native IIS malware

Malware is a piece of software that was written with the intent of doing harm to data, devices, or people. Since a number of new malware variants can be generated by reusing codes, malware attacks can be easily launched and thus become common in recent years, incurring huge losses in businesses, governments, financial institutes, health providers, etc. To defeat these attacks, malware classification is employed, which plays an essential role in anti-virus products. However, existing works that employ either static analysis or dynamic analysis have major weaknesses in complicated reverse engineering and time-consuming tasks. In this paper, we propose a visualized malware classification framework called VisMal, which provides highly efficient categorization with acceptable accuracy. VisMal converts malware samples into images and then applies a contrast-limited adaptive histogram equalization algorithm to enhance the similarity between malware image regions in the same family. We provided a proof-of-concept implementation and carried out an extensive evaluation to verify the performance of our framework. The evaluation results indicate that VisMal can classify a malware sample within 5.2ms and have an average accuracy of 96.0%. Moreover, VisMal provides security engineers with a simple visualization approach to further validate its performance.