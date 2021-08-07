Cancel
Anatomy of native IIS malware

By CyberSecDN
cybersecdn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESET researchers publish a white paper putting IIS web server threats under the microscope. ESET researchers have discovered a set of previously undocumented malware families, implemented as malicious extensions for Internet Information Services (IIS) web server software. Targeting both government mailboxes and e-commerce transactions, as well as aiding in malware distribution, this diverse class of threats operates by eavesdropping on and tampering with the server’s communications.

#Malware#Iis#Security Software#Endpoint Security#Eset#Cyberespionage#Seo#Iistealer#Black Hat Usa 2021#Rcb Spy#Iisniff#The Iis Worker Process#C C#Serp#The Microsoft Exchange#Rce#Proxylogon#Owa
