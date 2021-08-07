Black Hat 2021: Wanted posters for ransomware slingers
Is the net closing in on cyber-extortionists and can bounties on their collective heads ultimately help stem the ransomware scourge?. Here at Black Hat, the CISA keynote promises to deliver increased cooperation within government agencies over cybercriminals, especially those focused on critical infrastructure and ransoms against systems that might cripple the country. But that’s not enough, now there’s a ‘ransom’ for the ransomer.cybersecdn.com
