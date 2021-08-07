Black Hat 2021: Wanted posters for ransomware slingers

Security researchers and practitioners share a host of new cyber tools for penetration testing, reverse engineering, malware defense, and more. Black Hat USA is almost upon us, and whether attendees make it in person or virtually, the show promises to offer something for everyone in the security world. Not only will the briefings drop a lot of knowledge and plenty of new vulnerabilities, but the Arsenal line-up is studded with the equivalent of security party favors for everyone to bring back to work. Namely, a stable of new tools that penetration testers, defenders, and security researchers can leverage to improve the way they work. Here are some of the highlights.