Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

FOOTBALL IS BACK! | Cowboys begin preseason, will honor Johnson

By From wire, staff reports
Kilgore News Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio (AP) — There was no Dak Prescott and no Ben Roethlisberger on the field here Thursday night, but it was still Cowboys-Steelers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers followed a stumbling first half with a strong final 30 minutes to beat the Cowboys 16-3 in the first NFL preseason game in two years.

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Jimmy Johnson
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Jerry Jones
Person
Alan Faneca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Cowboys Steelers#The Pittsburgh Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of question marks on their roster, but their receiving corps isn’t one of them. Dallas has arguably the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Although he’s not the most popular one from the group, it sounds like Gallup is making the strongest impression in training camp.
NFLPopculture

Former Steelers Linebacker Surprisingly Retires From NFL After Six Seasons

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo is calling it an NFL career after six seasons. Over the weekend, Chickillo announced his retirement after being drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round in 2015. He was a member of the Denver Broncos last year. "To all my family, friends, and...
NFLYardbarker

Jimmy Johnson zings Jerry Jones after Cowboys Ring of Honor announcement

Jimmy Johnson zinged Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner finally said he would put the team’s former coach into the Ring of Honor. Johnson’s absence from the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor has been a major ongoing omission given that the 78-year-old rebuilt the Cowboys and won back-to-back Super Bowls with them. He is a big part of the reason why the team became so popular in the 1990s.
NFLFanSided

Could QB Gardner Minshew land with the Dallas Cowboys?

Could (and should) the Jacksonville Jaguars trade second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Dallas Cowboys?. Rookie Trevor Lawrence has been as good as advertised, and it looks like he’s the answer to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback woes. In fact, it might be a matter of time before head coach Urban Meyer names him the starter. This would leave Gardner Minshew as the primary back even though he’s had a solid training camp as well.
NFLFanSided

Dallas Cowboys on Hard Knocks: Winners, losers from episode 1

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys premiered on Tuesday and we’re breaking down the winners and losers from episode 1 as best we can. Whenever HBO chose to make the Dallas Cowboys the focus of Hard Knocks for the 2021 NFL season, there was never going to be a shortage for content. From Dak Prescott returning from injury to Jerry Jones generally being himself to America’s Team trying to rebound from a lost 2020 campaign, this team is a goldmine for entertainment. And we saw that on Tuesday’s premiere episode.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: What Cowboys Are Saying About Dak Prescott’s Shoulder

The Dallas Cowboys were hit with brutal injury luck in 2020, with the most significant injury coming to superstar quarterback Dak Prescott. He’s recovered from his ankle injury, but now a shoulder issue has him sitting back out for the time being. We didn’t see Prescott in the Hall of...
NFLFanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Thank you, Jerry Jones, for getting this right

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers played this past weekend in the NFL Hall of Fame Game. While watching the Fox Sports broadcast, Cowboys Nation was given one of the best surprises it could ask for outside of team success. During his segment on the show, Jerry Jones informed Jimmy...
NFLFOX Sports

Dak Prescott, Zeke and Micah Parsons headline Ep. 1 of 'Hard Knocks'

Where else would season 16 of HBO's "Hard Knocks," featuring the Dallas Cowboys, begin other than with superstar quarterback Dak Prescott?. The 28-year-old opened the new season of the show talking about his scars, detailing his arduous 2020. He lost his brother, Jace, to suicide in April 2020. Then came the most devastating physical injury of his career, a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle on October 11, 2020.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy