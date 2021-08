To the players who decided to stay home from the Tokyo Olympics, Xander Schauffele showed them on Sunday what they were missing out on. If you believed that the Olympic golf tournament didn’t matter, that professionals who make millions of dollars on a weekly basis had better things to do than fly halfway around the world to play in a spectator-less event that doesn’t count as a major or award any money, then you didn’t see the smile on Xander Schauffele’s face.