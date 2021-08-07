Cancel
Ullrich: Appreciate connections, no matter how brief

By KURT ULLRICH For the Telegraph Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRURAL AMERICA — It was the blue hair that first caught my attention, then I noticed the blue eye liner and colorfully matching blue summer dress. She was behind me in line at a Starbucks and one could not help but notice her. Some parents might be concerned if she was their daughter, but no matter, because she had something most do not; she had style. And the best part of her look was a shoulder bag that had printed on it, “Life Is Too Short To Have Boring Hair.” My sentiments exactly.

Johnson County, WYbuffalobulletin.com

Thanks and appreciation

Thanks so much for the excellent Heritage supplement to the newspaper last week. I read every word of it, and enjoyed it very much! Also — thanks to the Johnson County Library for the gift basket I won! There were lots of great surprises in it; thanks to all who contributed or helped package the gift. I enjoyed the Adult Summer Reading Program; it was a lot of fun to meet the challenge. I’ll give a shout-out to the Gatchell Museum ahead of time, too, for the upcoming “Echoes of the Past” cemetery tour. We’re looking forward to it; it’s been outstanding every year and we so appreciate all the hard work that goes into it. All of you — at the Bulletin, the Museum and the Library — are so appreciated!
Mental HealthWashington Post

How we grieve matters

Yes, we need to embrace our grief and allow our grieving to take place rather than try to bury it. However, Mr. Petrow seemed to say that holding on to our grief is the way to continue to have a connection to our deceased loved one. I disagree. Holding on to our grief for a connection is the way to get “stuck” in our grief.
EconomyInman.com

Why attending Inman Connect matters: a look back

Founder Brad Inman always says, “Inman is its readers.” Well, our events are our attendees. While we make sure to deliver on speakers and experiences, and the most dedicated, hard-working, curious, and motivated real estate professionals continue to come to our events. And you should be part of it. Over...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.
Posted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

‘Hush, She’s Sleeping’ — Story of the Day

I did everything I could for my husband but he always seemed to be dissatisfied. One day, I woke up to my husband’s voice in the hall along with a female voice. “How could he?” I thought. And that was the last straw for me. I work at a bank...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Celebritiesshinemycrown.com

Shekinah Anderson Calls on Sabrina Peterson to Drop T.I. and Tiny Harris Lawsuit

ATLANTA, Georgia — Shekinah Jo Anderson, the former friend of Tiny Harris and her rapper husband, T.I., is calling on Sabrina Peterson to drop her lawsuit against them. In January, Sabrina accused the rapper of holding a gun to her head. Following her allegations, screenshots from several women accusing the rapper and his wife of a long list of offenses, including pressuring them to engage in threesomes and taking ecstasy.

