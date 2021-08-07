Ullrich: Appreciate connections, no matter how brief
RURAL AMERICA — It was the blue hair that first caught my attention, then I noticed the blue eye liner and colorfully matching blue summer dress. She was behind me in line at a Starbucks and one could not help but notice her. Some parents might be concerned if she was their daughter, but no matter, because she had something most do not; she had style. And the best part of her look was a shoulder bag that had printed on it, "Life Is Too Short To Have Boring Hair." My sentiments exactly.
