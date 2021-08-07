Cancel
Golf

Nelly Korda holds on for Olympic gold in golf

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Nelly Korda of the United States survived a double bogey and a bogey in her final round Friday, shooting a 2-under-par 69 to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. After her bogey on No. 11 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, she made a birdie on the 13th and all pars from there. Her 17-under 267 was just enough to fend off Mone Inami of Japan and Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who each fired 6-under 65s and to finish tied for second at 268.

USA GOLF Round 4 Recap – Nelly Korda Wins Olympic Gold in Tokyo

Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan – With a 4-foot par putt on the 72nd hole, Nelly Korda claimed Olympic Gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games and earned the top step on the medal podium at Kasumigaseki Country Club. She survived 72 holes of blistering heat, one hour of storm delay and 59 world-class competitors to take the title of Olympic Champion, surrounded on the final green by her sister Jessica Korda and fellow Team USA compatriots Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson.
Column: Good start in Rio, Olympic golf hits stride in Tokyo

KAWAGOE, Japan --  Her heart rate hit its peak only when Nelly Korda stood on the Olympic podium, not when she had a putter in her hand with a gold medal hanging on every shot. Six days earlier, the father of Xander Schauffele was the essence of calm as...
How sleep was an asset during Nelly Korda’s gold medal performance

Over the last few weeks, Nelly Korda has travelled from the U.S. to France, and then to Japan en route to winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. While hopping through time zones is a part of the job when you’re a professional golfer, it can seriously mess with your sleep schedule and your ability to play at the highest level.
US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
Golf on TV: Golf Tournament Television Schedule

Here is a listing of golf tournaments on TV this week, including PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, European Tour, Korn Ferry, Champions, USGA and more. All times below are Eastern and all are subject to change. PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship. Site: Greensboro, North Carolina. Course: Sedgefield CC. Yardage: Par: 7,131. Par:...
This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Wyndham and more

The PGA Tour's final regular-season event is this week in North Carolina while the LPGA is in Scotland. The U.S. Amateur is also underway at Oakmont (click here for programming information). Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch. PGA Tour. Wyndham Championship.
Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood risk missing FedEx Cup playoffs

Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood are all in danger of missing out on the FedEx Cup playoffs and the Northern Trust Open next week. There will be many players in the field for the Wyndham Championship this week looking to secure a place in the top 125 players that will qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
AP Sportlight

1943 — Volo Song, driven by Ben White, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in the third heat. 1948 — Demon Hanover, driven by Harrison Hoyt, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats. 1974 — Lee Trevino beats Jack Nicklaus by one stroke to capture the PGA Championship. 1979 — Peter Haughton...
Justin Rose honored with PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In recognition of his character, sportsmanship and commitment to charitable giving, Justin Rose has been named the 2021 recipient of the PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company. Rose will be honored on Tuesday, August 31, at the Payne Stewart Award Ceremony in conjunction with the TOUR Championship. The ceremony will be televised live on Golf Channel as part of a “Golf Central” special from 7-8 p.m. ET at the Southern Exchange in downtown Atlanta.
Patrick Reed WITHDRAWS from Wyndham Championship on PGA Tour

Patrick Reed has decided to withdraw from this week's Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour, the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin at the Northern Trust. Reed has given no reason for his withdrawal from the tournament, although it would seem logical to assume he just wanted a week's break having travelled the best part of 25,000 miles the past two months.
Giulia Molinaro in Scotland after the Olympics

After the disappointment at the Tokyo Games, where she did not go beyond 46 / o place, Giulia Molinaro is ready to redeem herself at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, a tournament valid for the LPGA Tour which will be played from 12 to 15 August on the Dumbarnie course.
Podcast: Is A World Tour Now Closer Than Ever?

On the show this week we recap all of the big news from the weekend including Nelly Korda’s gold medal triumph and Abraham Ancer’s WGC win. We also discuss the news of the new PGA Tour schedule and ask whether a world tour is now in the making. Listen below…
Here’s the dramatic way Olympic Team Golf would have played out

Just before the first competitive golf shots were struck at Kasumigaseki Country Club in this year’s Olympic Games, I sketched out a modest proposal for a reimagined golf competition that would maintain the current individual stroke-play format while introducing a team component and jacking up the drama of the final rounds in the process.
Golf-Rose named Payne Stewart Award winner

(Reuters) – Britain’s Justin Rose was named the recipient of the PGA Tour’s Payne Stewart Award on Wednesday, which honours a player for his character, sportsmanship and a commitment to charity. Named after the three-time major champion Stewart, who died in a private plane crash in 1999, Rose will receive...
The Richest Female Golfers of All Time

Golf is known as being one of the high-earning sports. If you make it as a professional golfer, you can make megabucks and even have golf courses named after you! Golfers like Tiger Woods, Ernie Els, Gary Player, among others, have been seen to have made loads of money. While we often talk about the men who make a lot of money, what about the professional female golfers? Who has made a lot of money from a game of golf?

