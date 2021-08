There are so many ups and downs in tennis. One minute you are on top of the world, and the next you are wondering if you actually know how to play the game. Novak Djokovic came into the Olympics having won just about everything he has played (with a couple of exceptions) including the first three Grand Slams of 2021. He was rolling along in the draw, which did not include many of the top players, and it seemed there was no way to stop him. He was up a set and a break against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals, and then the rollercoaster started going down.