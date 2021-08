Want to attract more birds to your backyard? Start by growing berry bushes for the birds in your landscape. Birds love to eat the berries!. There’s something inspiring about seeing a flock of Cedar Waxwings in the winter suddenly settle into your American Holly tree plucking every berry within reach, gulping the fruits down one quickly before leaving as fast as they arrived. Not only are berries among the most natural and essential food sources for birds, they’re also easy to grow. You don’t have to be much of a gardener to grow berry bushes for birds!