The “I’m not like other girls” Mentality is Alive and Well on TikTok
If you were one of the many terminally online teenagers who constantly logged on to Tumblr during its 2010-2015 golden age, you’ll remember what a total hellscape it was. SuperWhoLock was the height of cool. Your Hogwarts house was a defining part of your identity. Gifsets, shipping, OTPs, fandoms: these were the lifeblood, the beating heart of a community of young, impressionable, and deeply insecure teenagers trying to make themselves feel unique amongst an ocean of similar peers. It was all deeply, deeply, embarrassing.www.intomore.com
Comments / 0