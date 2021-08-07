Kickstart Cleveland County moving Rison area forward

Kickstart Cleveland County is a community development initiative that began in 2015 to generate economic opportunities for the communities in the Rison area. Cleveland County is sparsely populated, with an estimated population of just under 8,000 residents. However, there are enough motivated individuals within that small population to do a lot of good. Kickstart Cleveland County has made a significant impact over the past six years, during which time more than 10 new businesses have opened.