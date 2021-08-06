Cancel
Chicanx Artists on Sharing Knowledge and Building Community

By Rebekah
Smithsonian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe exhibition ¡Printing the Revolution! The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1965 to Now opened at an incredibly challenging time. The global pandemic delayed its debut for in-person visitors by almost six months, but during this time SAAM hosted a series of virtual conversations with the curators, artists, and scholars involved in the exhibition. The conversations focused on the themes central to ¡Printing the Revolution! and have proven to be vividly relevant to the present moment. Social justice, mentorship, identity, and technology were explored in the thoughtful and engaging five-part Virtual Conversation Series. As the museum prepares to send the exhibition on a multi-city tour of the United States, we’re taking a moment to reflect on moments during the conversations that give us a look into the exhibition and the state of Chicanx graphic arts today.

americanart.si.edu

#Art Museum#Graphic Arts#Studio Art#Printing The Revolution#Social Justice#Afro#Lgbtq#Mexican Americans#Coronado Print Studio
