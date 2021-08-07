Cancel
Fulton County, KY

FCTA updating technology

By KIM JOBE FCTA MARKETING COORDINATOR
mayfield-messenger.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFulton County Transit Authority has moved into a vastly improved technology age with the addition a better tracking system for the Dispatch office. “This is a long term dream I’ve had to start moving us more toward the electronic world,” FCTA Executive Director Kenney Etherton said. “Over the last seven months we have had the opportunity to start building this. It will make us better and more efficient in operations. We will also be able to track our vehicles better.”

#Dispatch#Carlisle#Fcta Dispatch Scheduling#Fleet Complete
