The Lake County Symphony Association is looking for food and craft vendors for the 2021 Home Wine and Beer Makers’ Festival. The annual Winefest is a fundraiser for the Lake County Symphony and will take place from noon-5pm on September 18 at Library Park in Lakeport. Booth fees are $35. Food and craft vendors may bring their own canopies or rent one for $25. The deadline for signups is September 11. For more specifics and to download an application go to www.homewinemakersfestival.org. The Winefest normally takes place in June but was postponed this year to September due to Covid-19 concerns. Questions? Send them to winefest.questions@gmail.com or call 707-364-6165.