MLB

Marte's game-winning HR in 11th pushes A's past Rangers 4-1

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Starling Marte hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting the Oakland Athletics past the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Friday night. Tony Kemp made the last out of the 10th and began the 11th inning at second base. After Mark Canha was hit by a pitch, Marte lined a 3-1 pitch from Jimmy Herget over the left field fence. It was Oakland’s fourth hit of the game. It’s the A’s second straight walk-off win and their 10th overall, tying Colorado for most in the majors.

State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Herget
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Starling Marte
#Ap#The Oakland Athletics#The Texas Rangers 4 1
