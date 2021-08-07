Cancel
Denton, TX

Aerobics and mental gymnastics: Unpacking ‘Physical’s Season 1 finale with star Dierdre Friel

By Preston Barta Film Critic
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MRG7_0bKZxXjD00
Dierdre Friel and Ian Gomez in “Physical,” a new dramedy from creator Annie Weisman, now streaming on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Things are seriously cooking on the Rose Byrne-starring television series Physical.

The 1980s-set Apple TV+ dramedy launches its Season 1 finale today. And we’re left wondering what will become of aerobics enthusiast Sheila Rubin (Byrne), her husband Danny’s (Rory Scovel) political campaign and her supportive friend Greta (Dierdre Friel). Tensions are high, oddities are in the air, and the mad game of secrets and deception is afoot.

The Denton Record-Chronicle recently sat down with Diedre Friel via Zoom Video to discuss some of the series' dramatic high points. In the 20-minute chat, we peel back the layers of Physical’s complexity, the kind-hearted realness of Greta, and how the show’s style perfectly mirrors the off-center characters.

iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/r43lCgESDE4" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Watch the debut episodes today, followed by weekly drops on Friday for the remaining eight chapters.

