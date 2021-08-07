Egyptian Health Department hosting mass vaccination clinics

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Egyptian Health Department in southern Illinois is hosting three mass vaccination clinics in the coming days. The first is a "Vax to School" that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at College Heights Baptist Church at 2321 Illinois Ave. in Eldorado. The health department says folks ages 12 and up are welcome. Those ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a legal guardian to be vaccinated. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, click here.