Evening Edition: Israel And Hezbollah Trade Fire On Border

Hezbollah claims responsibility for rockets fired into Israel from southern Lebanon yesterday raising tensions on a border that saw a deadly war in 2006. Israel retaliated with artillery fire but the new leadership there say they do not want to cause an escalation like the recent military operations in Gaza. FOX’s Eben Brown speaks to Richard Goldberg, with The Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, about the incident and whether or not it could lead to a larger confrontation.