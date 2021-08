The pandemic affected almost every part of Tokyo's Olympics, forcing a historic postponement, the banning of almost all spectators, and ending the dreams of more than a few athletes. As the Games wrap up, AFP looks at some questions and answers about how virus concerns played out during the pandemic Olympics. From July 1 to Sunday, the final day of the Games, Tokyo 2020 says it identified 430 positive cases in a population of 52,000 overseas participants and athletes and many more Japanese volunteers and security.