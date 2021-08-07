Cancel
Gresham, OR

March Against Murder Rally set for Saturday in Gresham

By Bridget Chavez
kptv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Metro Area is continuing to see a rise in gun violence and after a successful first March Against Murder that was held on May 22nd in North Portland, the organizer Royal Harris, is holding a rally on Saturday, August 7 at Vance Park. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will last until about 3:30 p.m. Harris shared that the reason why they’re holding the event in Gresham is because they want to make sure that communities on the outskirts of Portland don’t feel left out.

