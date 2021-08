“Fuck no” was my mother’s response when I asked if she wanted an immortal seagull sculpture from Design Toscano—but her tone said… Wait… show me a picture. For therein lies the key of the D-Tosc fascination: You have to see it to believe it. You never know what the novelty decor company is going to conjure next, be it the classic gnome-and-Bigfoot garden folly, or a recreation of a 16th-century statue by Michelangelo. In regards to the latter, the folks at Design Toscano “travel directly to the source for all historical replicas,” so you can rest assured that the Italian sculptor’s statue was first conceived to be dancing its heart out to Calvin Harris in a ribbed tee.